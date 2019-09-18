 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Missing boy, 9, found murdered in Saitama

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 18, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a missing boy, 9, at an apartment block in Saitama City early Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 18).

At around 12:40 a.m., police found the body of Ryosuke Shindo, a fourth-year elementary school student, inside a utility space near the entrance of his residence in the building, located in Minuma Ward.

An examination of the body of the boy revealed marks on his neck consistent with strangulation. He was wearing a t-shirt, shorts and socks. However, his shoes were missing, police said.

The body of a boy was found at an apartment block in Saitama City early Wednesday (Twitter)

At around 8:20 p.m. the night before, the boy’s mother alerted police. “My son did not return from English school,” his she reportedly said. Police then began searching for the boy.

The results of an autopsy will be used to confirm the cause of death.

Police are now questioning Ryosuke’s parents about the case.

