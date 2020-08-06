Minato Ward assemblyman accused of indecent exposure

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested an assemblyman for Tokyo’s Minato Ward on suspicion of indecent exposure in Kawasaki City on Thursday, reports NHK (Aug. 6).

At around 1:30 p.m., Daisuke Akasaka, 48, allegedly called out to a group of four high school girls in the parking lot of a karaoke parlor in Miyamae Ward.

“Do you have a good job?” he reportedly said before allegedly revealing his lower body to three of the girls.

Upon his arrest, Akasaka denied the allegations. “I used my right hand to cover my genitals while my right lowered my pants,” the suspect was quoted by the Miyamae Police Station.

After the suspect called out to the girls, one of them went to a nearby police box. Officers then arrived at the scene.

Akasaka, a member of the Japan Innovation Party, is serving his fourth term. He is a member of committees related to education and administrative and financial reform.

The arrest is not the first for Akasaka. In 2016, he was accused of assaulting a taxi driver.