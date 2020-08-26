 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man ‘without job due to coronavirus’ mugged woman in Ikebukuro

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 26, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly mugging a woman in Toshima Ward, a crime he committed after losing his job due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports Fuiji News Network (Aug. 26).

On July 27, Hideyuki Takezawa allegedly thrust a knife at the woman, aged in her 20s, at a bicycle parking area in Nishi Ikebukuro.

“Hand over the money or I’ll kill you,” the suspect reportedly said. After tying up the woman, he fled with her wallet, which contained around 74,500 yen.

Hideyuki Takezawa (Twitter)

“Without a job due to the coronavirus, I wanted to get money quickly,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

At the time of the incident, the woman was returning home. An examination of security camera footage led police to Takezawa.

