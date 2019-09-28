Man suspected in ¥360 million heist nabbed in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – A former employee of a security company who is believed to have stolen 360 million yen from a branch office in Misato City, Saitama Prefecture has been apprehended, police said, reports NHK (Sept. 28).

On Friday, police apprehended Hiroki Ito, 28, in Shibuya Ward. At the time, he was in possession of 1.07 million yen in cash.

“I wanted to rid myself of my current life of pain,” he was quoted by the Shibuya Police Station. “I stole by myself to cover future living expenses.”

The suspect added that the remaining cash is in a backpack and suitcases concealed in coin-operated lockers around the metropolis.

On September 4, Ito, then an employee of Asahi Security Co., allegedly took 360 million yen in cash from a safe and placing it inside a cardboard box. He then hauled it away from the office.

Saitama Prefectural Police placed Ito on a nationwide wanted list on suspicion of theft five days later.

Security camera footage showed Ito wheeling two suitcases while wearing a backpack inside a hotel lobby in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward on September 5.

Ito failed to arrive at work over the two days following the crime. Another employee later noticed that the cash was missing. The company then contacted police and dismissed Ito.