Man suspected of fatally stabbing woman in apartment before starting fire on floor below

OSAKA (TR) – A man is believed to have fatally stabbed a woman inside her apartment before starting a fire inside his unit on the floor below, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (April 28).

At just before 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a distress call about “a woman screaming” at the building, located in the Tanigawa area of Daito City.

Officers entered the the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, on the third floor and found her collapsed face-down atop a bed.

The woman, who had suffered stab wounds, was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

The man, aged his 40s, lives on the second floor. Police later entered his residence and found him collapsed amid the ruins of the fire. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

The residence of the woman is directly above that of the man. Police said that the emergency ladder connecting their balconies had been pulled down.

Police believe the man used the ladder to gain entry to the woman’s apartment. After stabbing her, he returned to his unit and started the fire, police said.