Man sought in murder of female acquaintance apprehended in Niigata

NIIGATA (TR) – A 25-year-old man sought over the murder of a female acquaintance in a business district in Niigata City last week has been apprehended, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 18).

At just past 2:00 p.m. on Monday, police apprehended Ryosuke Saito, of no known occupation, at a convenience store in Niigata City’s Minami Ward.

Saito had been placed on a nationwide wanted list over the murder of 20-year-old Yuzuki Ishizawa on November 15. About 30 minutes before the apprehension, police recieved a tip.

On the night of November 15, Ishizawa was found collapsed and bleeding on the landing of a stairwell in a building located about 200 meters from JR Niigata station in Chuo Ward.

Ishizawa, who had suffered stab wounds to several locations on her body, was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

A blood-stained knife was retrieved from the scene, police said previously.

Ishizawa, a resident of Niigata City’s Akiha Ward, worked at a bar on the second floor of the building. Saito was an acquaintance of hers.

Footage taken from the onboard camera of a vehicle showed Saito near the crime scene just prior to the incident, police said.

According to Saitama Prefectural Police, Saito’s mother contacted the Ageo Police Station on Thursday. “It seems like my son will injure his ex-girlfriend,” she said. “It also sounds like he is going to commit suicide.”