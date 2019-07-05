Man serving suspended term for illicit toilet shots arrested for same crime

TOKYO (TR) – A 42-year-old man serving a suspended prison term for taking illicit video footage of women in a bathroom has been accused of committing the same crime, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (July 5).

According to police, Ryo Natori used a hidden camera planted in a toilet of a cafe in the Matsubara area of Setagaya Ward to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of six persons, including a woman in her 20s.

“I did this on other occasions as well,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

The hidden camera was installed in the toilet such that they could be operated remotely, police said.

Clips sold online

Last October, police arrested Natori for entering a bathroom of a bar in Toshima Ward to retrieve a hidden camera that he used to take the same type of footage of female customers.

Police said at the time that Natori spliced together footage of about 300 women taken inside the washroom to produce about 40 films that he uploaded to a pay-to-view site.

With each film selling for between 1,300 and 3,300 yen, the suspect accumulated about 27 million yen in sales, police said.

Police seized a personal computer from the residence of the suspect in Sumida Ward that was found to contain illicit films featuring more than 1,000 women.

A court later handed Natori a suspended prison term.