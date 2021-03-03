Man searching for missing girlfriend finds her corpse in trunk of car

TOKYO (TR) – A woman in her 30s is believed to have committed suicide by setting herself on fire in the trunk of a vehicle in Hachioji City, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 2).

At around midnight on Tuesday, the boyfriend of the woman noticed that the trunk of his vehicle was on fire. When he checked inside, he found her body inside.

The night before, the woman failed to arrive home. After he set out to find her in the vehicle, he noticed the fire.

Police found a container of kerosene in the trunk. It is believed that she set the liquid on fire in taking her life.