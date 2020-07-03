Man pulls knife at Shinjuku restaurant after 14 hours of pancakes and beer

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly robbing a family restaurant in Shinjuku Ward after dining inside for half a day, reports TBS News (July 2).

On a night in January, Katsuki Tsushima, of no known occupation, allegedly pulled a knife on a female employee, then aged in her 40s, at an outlet of chain Jonathan’s.

“Hand over the money,” the suspect reportedly said. “I’ll call the cops,” she responded. Tsushima then fled the scene without paying his bill of 3,625 yen.



“I hadn’t had money to eat and drink for a week,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. “I thought I could get some money while running away in the process.”

Tsushima, a resident of Aomori Prefecture, arrived at Jonathan’s at around 9:30 a.m. that same day. He then proceeded to order a standard breakfast, pancakes and beer.

The incident took place after he had stayed inside the outlet for about 14 hours before carrying out the crime.