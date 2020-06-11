Man planted spy cams inside apartments of visually impaired women

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 36-year-old man who is suspected of taking illicit footage of handicapped women at their residences, reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 10).

On four occasions between October, 2017 and the following June, Yuki Makino, a company employee, allegedly trespassed into the residence of a handicapped woman, aged in her 30s, in Nakano Ward to plant a hidden camera and retrieve tosatsu (voyeur) footage from its SD card.

Makino told the Nakano Police Station, “I could not control my sexual desire. With women who are visually impaired, I did not think I would be caught.”

According to police, Makino targeted victims by looking for women walking with canes and following them home. In the case of the woman in Nakano, he found her house key accidentally left in the lock and made a duplicate.

The arrest is the third for Makino. Police have also accused him of using a smartphone to take illicit photographs of another handicapped woman, aged in her 20s, through the peep hole in the door of her residence in Suginami Ward on three occasions between April and June of last year.

During the investigation, police seized a variety of equipment, including computer hard disks, a computer, a scope and the duplicate key.

Police first arrested him for an illicit photography incident last mont. An examination of the hard disks belonging to the suspect revealed photographs of various women, including the handicapped victims.