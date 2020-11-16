Man nabbed after Kabukicho hit-and-run injures pair

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old man over a hit-and-run incident in Shinjuku Ward that left two persons hurt earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 16).

At around 4:45 p.m. on June 16, Yukika Yamakado, of no known occupation, crashed his vehicle into two cars at a traffic light in the Kabukicho red-light district and fled the scene.

According to the Shinjuku Police Station, the male drivers of both cars struck by the suspect suffered unspecified injuries, the Shinjuku Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of hit-and-run and inflicting injury, Yamakado declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

Prior to the incident, police attempted to take Yamakado in for voluntary questioning at multiple locations in the ward. Instead, he took off inside his vehicle, ignoring traffic signals as he traveled.

Three days later, police found Yamakado’s vehicle at a parking lot in the ward. Inside the vehicle was marijuana and kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

Police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of possession of illegal drugs.

“There were no issues with the methods used in the pursuit,” said Nobuhito Goto, the vice-chief of the Shinjuku Police Station.