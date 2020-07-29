Man lured woman to Shibuya hotel before alleged rape, robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping and robbing a woman at a hotel in Shibuya Ward, reports Fuji News Network (July 29).

Last November, Sho Karikita, of no known occupation, took the woman, aged in her 20s, to the hotel after meeting her in the street.

Upon entering their room, the suspect grabbed her by throat and hair. He is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

“Do you want to continue like this or will you pay 50,000 yen?” he asked before escorting her to a nearby ATM machine to withdraw that amount from her account.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Karikita partially denied the allegations. “There was no violence,” the suspect was quoted by the Shibuya Police Station.

Prior to the incident. Karikita called out to the woman in the street. “Let’s get something to eat. You can go home after,” he reportedly said. They went to the hotel after placing a to-go order.

Karikita surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.