Man dressed in lingerie while sexually assaulting women

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 42-year-old man who admits to sexually assaulting more than 10 women while wearing lingerie, reports TBS News (July 23).

In April, Hiroshi Watanuki, a company employee, allegedly shoved a woman, aged in her 20s, to the ground as she commuted home on a road in Hachioji City. He then reached inside her skirt in fondling her body.

Watanuki, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations.

At the time of the attack, Watanuki was wearing women’s underwear. “When the woman sees the underwear, things escalate from there,” the suspect reportedly said in admitting to the allegations. “I did this more than 10 times.”

Police are investigating whether the suspect was behind about 20 similar incidents reported in the same area.

In announcing the arrest, police put a number of women’s garments seized from the suspect on display for the press.