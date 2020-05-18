Man downs ’10-odd’ whiskey sours before driving in reverse, injuring 4 in Meiji-dori crash

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly injured several persons by causing a crash while driving his vehicle in reverse in Koto Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (May 18).

According to the Joto Police Station, Tetsuya Kabutoya drove his vehicle over a distance of 1.6 kilometers in reverse before crashing into a passenger vehicle making a right turn at an intersection on Meiji-dori in the Shinsuna area in January.

A second vehicle was also involved in the accident. The collisions caused injuries to four persons, including a man and his wife, aged in their 40s, and their daughter, an elementary school student.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury, Kabutoya admitted to the allegations. “Just before the accident, I drank 10-odd whiskey sours with colleagues,” the suspect was quoted by police. “Since I was drunk, I couldn’t drive normally.”

Police sent Kabutoya to prosecutors on Monday. It was not revealed why police sent the suspect to prosecutors four months after the accident.

After the accident, Kabutoya fled the scene. However, he reported it to police about 40 minutes later.