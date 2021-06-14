Man binds limbs of sex worker in Yokohama hotel, pins her to bed with table during robbery

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who robbed a female sex worker at a hotel in Yokohama City on Sunday, reports the Kanagawa Shimbun (June 13).

According to the Minami Police Station, the woman, 22, is employed at a “delivery health” service.

At around 5:10 a.m., she got into a fight over money with the suspect. “Don’t get wild or I’ll knock you down right here,” he said while choking her.

After binding her limbs with a vinyl rope, he covered her face-down on the bed with a futon. He then put a table on top of the futon.

The perpetrator fled the scene with about 300,000 yen from her wallet. He also did not pay the fee of 20,000 yen.

After the woman escaped from the room, she sought help from the front desk.

Believed to be in his 40s, the perpetrator stands about 175 centimeters tall. At the time, he was dressed in a black hat, t-shirt and shorts.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.