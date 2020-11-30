Man accused of raping female jogger in Katsushika park

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 21-year-old man over the alleged rape of a woman in Katsushika Ward earlier this month, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 28).

At around 8:00 a.m. on November 18, Kazuyoshi Kaneko, of no known occupation, allegedly pulled a knife on the woman, aged in her 40s, as she jogged in Mizumoto Park.

“I’ll kill you,” he reportedly said before shoving her down and attempting to sexually assault her.

Kaneko fled after the woman resisted the attack. She suffered injuries to her face that will require two weeks to heal, the Kameari Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse resulting in injury on Saturday, Kaneko admitted to the allegations. “I got turned on when I saw the back of the woman running ahead of me,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police used testimony from the victim to identify Kaneko. He has been arrested twice in the case.

When officers arrived at his residence near the park later on November 18, he also pulled a knife. Police first arrested him on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant.