Man accused of molesting cabin attendant during flight

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 37-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a cabin attendant during a flight, reports Nippon News Network (May 27).

Last month, Haruhiko Shiraishi, a company employee, allegedly grabbed the buttocks of the attendant, aged in her 20s, during the flight between Haneda and Fukuoka airports.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Shiraishi admitted to the allegations. “I did it,” he told police. “I like the intellectual look of attendants in uniform.”

Shiraishi lives in Imabari City, Ehime Prefecture. Prior to the incident, he requested that the flight attendant clean a toilet.

“Tidy it up properly,” he reportedly said to her before carrying out the act in front of the toilet.