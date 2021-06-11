Man accused of contracting girl, 15, to engage in sex in shopping mall toilet

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly contracting a girl to engage in sex with underage girl in Fuchu City last month, reports Nippon News Network (June 11).

On May 31, Takumi Agawa, of no known occupation, allegedly engaged in sex with the girl, a first-year high school student, inside a multipurpose toilet at a shopping mall.

Beforehand, the suspect promised to pay her 100,000 yen to carry out the act. However, he fled the scene without paying. “I’ve got to the get the money from my company,” he said to her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child prostitution law, Agawa admitted to the allegations. “I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect told the Kodaira Police Station.

According to police, the suspect met the girl on a dating app. It was through the app that he offered to pay her the 100,000 yen.

During questioning, he said that he was actually on welfare.