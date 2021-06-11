 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man accused of contracting girl, 15, to engage in sex in shopping mall toilet

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 11, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly contracting a girl to engage in sex with underage girl in Fuchu City last month, reports Nippon News Network (June 11).

On May 31, Takumi Agawa, of no known occupation, allegedly engaged in sex with the girl, a first-year high school student, inside a multipurpose toilet at a shopping mall.

Beforehand, the suspect promised to pay her 100,000 yen to carry out the act. However, he fled the scene without paying. “I’ve got to the get the money from my company,” he said to her.

Takumi Agawa (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child prostitution law, Agawa admitted to the allegations. “I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect told the Kodaira Police Station.

According to police, the suspect met the girl on a dating app. It was through the app that he offered to pay her the 100,000 yen.

During questioning, he said that he was actually on welfare.

Published in Crime and Japan Breaking News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »