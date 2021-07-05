Man accused of assaulting woman met on Twitter for papakatsu

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 47-year-old man over the alleged assault of a woman inside a hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district last month, reports TBS News (July 5).

On May 30, Yusuke Ito is alleged to have punched the woman, 27, in the face more than 10 times.

“I’ll cut your hair,” he reportedly threatened while holding scissors up to her neck. He also stole about 550,000 yen in cash.

The woman suffered injuries that will require two months to heal, the Shinjuku Police Station said.

Upon his arrest, Ito admitted to the allegations. “One year ago, she ripped me for 20,000 yen, and that left me frustrated,” he told police.

According to police, Ito met the woman on Twitter after she posted a message saying she was interested in a relationship known as papakatsu, whereby a man pays a woman for a date.

The incident took place after they came to an agreement on the price. Upon arrival the hotel, the suspect jumped atop the victim. “Pay back the money!” he screamed while carrying out the attack.