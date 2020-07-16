Man accused of assaulting woman after pick-up fails

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 38-year-old man over the alleged assault of a woman in Toshima Ward after she declined his romantic advances, reports Nippon News Network (July 16).

In April, Ryoma Matsuoka, of no known occupation, is alleged to have repeatedly beaten the woman, aged in her 20s, in the face on a pathway near JR Ikebukuro Station.

The woman suffered a broken nose, police said.

“We got into a dispute and I hit [her] with my fist,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations.

Prior to the incident, Matsuoka called out to the woman in an attempt to nampa, or pick her up. When he stood in front of her, she tried to push him away with her hand.

Police are now investigating whether Matsuoka was behind similar cases involving other women.