Man, 69, timed opening of train’s doors in stealing bag from woman

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 5, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested at a 69-year-old man over the alleged theft of a bag from a woman at a railway station in Taito Ward earlier this week, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 4).

On Monday, Shinji Takahashi waited for the opening of the doors of carriage of the Keihin Tohoku Line upon its arrival at JR Ueno Station. He then allegedly snatched the bag from the woman as it rested on her lap.

When Takahashi attempted to flee the scene with the bag, the woman and other passengers apprehended him on the platform.

Shinji Takahashi
Shinji Takahashi (Twitter)

“It was unavoidable because I have to live,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

