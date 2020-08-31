 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 54, found living with corpse of mother said reporting death ‘a hassle’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 31, 2020

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police arrested a 54-year-old man after a corpse likely belonging to his mother was found in their residence in Ichinomiya City on Sunday, reports the Chunichi Shimbun (Aug. 30).

At around 10:55 a.m., officers working off a tip entered the residence of Masahiro Kato, of no known occupation, and found the decayed body lying face-up on the floor inside a first-floor room.

The body showed on signs of external wounds. Due to the stage of decay, the gender of the body is not known.

However, since the suspect’s 82-year-old mother cannot be located the body is likely hers, the Ichinomiya Police Station said.

During questioning, Kato said that his mother died around August 23. “I didn’t report [her death] because it was a hassle,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to allegations of abandoning a corpse.

Prior to the discovery, a neighbor contacted police after not being able to contact the suspect’s mother over an extended period.

