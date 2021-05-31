Man, 52, admits to raping acquaintance’s 10-year-old daughter ‘about 10 times’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old man who is suspected of repeatedly raping the elementary school-age daughter of an acquaintance eight years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 31).

On the night of April 29, 2013, Hiroji Araki, a company employee, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl, then 10, at the acquaintance’s residence.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of rape on May 29, Araki admitted to the allegations. “I did the same thing about 10 times. I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” he told police.

According to police, Araki visited the residence for drinking parties. After the acquaintance went to sleep, the suspect carried out the crimes.

The matter emerged after Araki’s wife found photographs showing the incidents. She then informed the girl’s mother who then contacted police last July.

In April, police seized a hard disk containing about 50 photographs of the assaults from the suspect’s residence in Kita Ward.