Man, 51, starts fire at entrance of Amagasaki City gov. office

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly attempting to set fire to the government building of Amagasaki City, reports Jiji Press (Nov. 6).

At around 3:00 p.m., Shigeru Mori, of no known occupation, brought a plastic container filled with what appeared to be kerosene to the first-floor entrance of the south hall of the office.

Mori then used a lighter to set a newspaper on fire. He then fled the scene.

Soon after, a guard extinguished the blaze. There were no injuries in the incident, the Amagasaki-Minami Police Station said.

About one hour later, police apprehended Mori on a road in Amagasaki. “I know nothing,” the suspect said at the time of his apprehension.

However, after being accused of attempted arson, Mori declined to comment on the allegations, police said.