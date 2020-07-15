Man, 49, accused of raping drunk woman on grounds of shrine

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old man over the alleged rape of an intoxicated woman at a shrine in Setagaya Ward last year, reports TBS News (July 15).

Early on July 13, 2019, Yasuhiro Ogura, a company employee, took the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home to the grounds of the shrine. He then is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Ogura denied the allegations. “Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, the suspect spotted the woman, who had been out drinking, inside the carriage of a train. After she exited at a station, he followed and called out to her at a nearby parking lot, police said.

When she resisted his advances, he put his hand around her waist. He then escorted her over a distance of about 1.2 kilometers to the shrine.