Man, 41, accused of stalking AV actress Masami Ichikawa online

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Saturday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly stalking popular adult video starlet Masami Ichikawa, reports Nikkan Sports (June 8).

Between April 4 and 11, Shinji Shiraki, a resident of Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture, allegedly sent 12 tweets to the Twitter account of Tachikawa, 27, in spite having received a warning to stay away from her.

“Hey, woman using the smartphone — hurry up and stop it!” one of the tweets reportedly read.

Shiraki, who has been accused of violating the Stalker Control Law, admits to the allegations, police said.

The arrest is the second for Shiraki for stalking Tachikawa, who in addition to being an actress leads pop group Ebisu Muscats. Last year, police arrested the suspect for the same crime. In January, a court handed him a suspended prison term and an order to stay away from the actress.