Man, 41, abducted school girl, took photographs at hotel

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly abducting a high school girl and confining her at a hotel last month, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 20).

On November 29, Koji Takahashi abducted the girl, 17, at an unspecified location in Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture. He then brought her against her will to a hotel where he took illicit photographs.

“If you talk to the police, I’ll send these photographs to your school,” he reportedly threatened.

Takahashi admits to the allegations, police said.

According to police, Takahashi got to known the girl through a social-networking service.