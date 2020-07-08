 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 37, accused of fatally stabbing acquaintance in Sapporo

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 8, 2020

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a male acquaintance in Sapporo City on Monday, reports TBS News (July 7).

At around 7:50 p.m., Satoru Ando, of no known occupation, allegedly wielded a knife in stabbing the acquaintance, aged in his 50s, in the face and upper body inside the room of the suspect at a shared house in Kita Ward.

The acquaintance was later confirmed dead at the scene, the Sapporo-Kita Police Station said.

Satoru Ando (Twitter)

Afterward, Ando hinted to police that he had stabbed the acquaintance. He was subsequently accused of attempted murder.

In addition to seeking a motive for the crime, police are investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »