Man, 37, accused of fatally stabbing acquaintance in Sapporo

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a male acquaintance in Sapporo City on Monday, reports TBS News (July 7).

At around 7:50 p.m., Satoru Ando, of no known occupation, allegedly wielded a knife in stabbing the acquaintance, aged in his 50s, in the face and upper body inside the room of the suspect at a shared house in Kita Ward.

The acquaintance was later confirmed dead at the scene, the Sapporo-Kita Police Station said.

Afterward, Ando hinted to police that he had stabbed the acquaintance. He was subsequently accused of attempted murder.

In addition to seeking a motive for the crime, police are investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.