Man, 30, suspected of raping woman after spiking drink in Shibuya bar

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly drugging and raping a woman earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 12).

In June, Kenshiro Maruta, an employee at a recruiting company, introduced a sleeping powder into a drink consumed by the woman, aged in her 30s, while they enjoyed a meal together at a bar in Shibuya Ward.

After taking the woman to his residence in Shinjuku Ward, the suspect is alleged to have sexually assaulted her while she was passed out.

Upon his arrest, Maruta admitted to the allegations, police said.

After the incident, the woman consulted with police. In security camera footage shot in the bar, the suspect appears to be taking care of the woman as she loses consciousness.

During questioning, the suspect hinted at having committed the same crime with other women before.