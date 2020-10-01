Man, 29, accused of molesting middle school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a middle school girl in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 30).

In June, Kyosuke Sakai, an employee at an IT company, called out to the girl as she commuted home on a road near JR Ikebukuro Station.

“Are you going home from school?” he reportedly asked before grabbing her hand and forcing it into onto his lower body.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Sakai admitted to the allegations, police said.

As the incident unfolded, others in the area didn’t notice Sakai’s actions. The suspect fled the scene after the girl screamed.

Sakai surfaced as a person of interest after police examined security camera footage taken in the area.