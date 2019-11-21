 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 28, accused of molesting woman in Adachi

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 21, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Adachi Ward earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 21).

On a day in July, Shoki Kurose, a company employee, followed the wowman, aged in her 20s, from a road in the ward into her residence. He then allegedly fondled her body.

Kurose admits to the allegations, police said.

Shoki Kurose (Twitter)

Kurose became a person of interest for police after he was spotted following the woman prior to the incident in security camera footage.

Police are now investigating whether Kurose was behind other crimes.

