Man, 22, accused of raping housemate in shared living facility

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old man over the alleged rape of a female housemate at a shared living facility in Katsushika Ward, reports TV Asahi (July 21).

On July 13, Masakatsu Yamasue ambushed the woman, aged in her 20s, as she entered her room in the facility. After punching her in the face, he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

“I had become desperate and was considering suicide,” the suspect told police. “I attacked [her] because I wanted to have sexual relations with a woman before I die.”

According to police, Yamasue also lives in the facility. In gaining access to her room, he climbed through a window.

During the attack, the victim let out a scream. Another man living in the facility then entered the room, causing Yamasue to flee.

On July 18, police located the suspect at a pachinko parlor in Saitama Prefecture.