 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Male hairdresser stabs colleague in Yokohama

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 4, 2020

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male hairdresser over the alleged stabbing of a colleague at their salon in Yokohama City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 4).

At around 9:20 a.m. on Friday, Ryohei Hosoya, 21, allegedly used a knife with a 17-centimeter long blade to stab his male colleague, 28, in his left arm through to one of his lungs.

Hosoya then fled the shop, located in the Hino area of Konan Ward. Meanwhile, the victim sought help at a nearby real estate office. “My subordinate stabbed me,” he said to a female employee.

A hairdresser stabbed a colleague in Yokohama City on Friday

The victim suffered injuries that will require one month to heal. “There was trouble,” he told emergency personnel en route to a hospital, according to the Konan Police Station.

At the time of the incident, Hosoya and the victim were preparing to open the shop for the day. There was nobody else present.

Early on Saturday, Hosoya, in the company of his parents, surrendered to police. Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, he admitted to the allegations.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »