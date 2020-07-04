Male hairdresser stabs colleague in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male hairdresser over the alleged stabbing of a colleague at their salon in Yokohama City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 4).

At around 9:20 a.m. on Friday, Ryohei Hosoya, 21, allegedly used a knife with a 17-centimeter long blade to stab his male colleague, 28, in his left arm through to one of his lungs.

Hosoya then fled the shop, located in the Hino area of Konan Ward. Meanwhile, the victim sought help at a nearby real estate office. “My subordinate stabbed me,” he said to a female employee.

The victim suffered injuries that will require one month to heal. “There was trouble,” he told emergency personnel en route to a hospital, according to the Konan Police Station.

At the time of the incident, Hosoya and the victim were preparing to open the shop for the day. There was nobody else present.

Early on Saturday, Hosoya, in the company of his parents, surrendered to police. Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, he admitted to the allegations.