‘Lost bag’ leads to arrest of teacher over alleged rape of woman in karaoke parlor

KANAGAWA (TR) – A search for a misplaced bag by a 37-year-old male teacher led to his arrest over the alleged rape of an intoxicated college student at a karaoke parlor in Sagamihara City, police said, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 9).

Over an approximately 80-minute period early on Saturday, Takuma Yasue, a teacher at an elementary school in Machida City, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 20s, while she was passed out inside a private room of the parlor.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-coerced intercourse later on Saturday, Yasue admitted to the allegations. “Gradually, I got turned on,” the suspect told police.

Yasue was not acquainted with the woman. Prior to the incident, they both had been out drinking separately.

Yasue later called out to her after seeing her in the street near the karaoke parlor.

After the incident, the woman consulted with a nearby koban police box. Police apprehended Yasue after he later visited the same police box. “I lost my bag,” he reportedly said.