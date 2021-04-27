Kyoto woman accused of stalking police officer who previously arrested her for stalking

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman for allegedly stalking a police officer stationed at the Nara Police Station in Nara City.

According to Kyodo News (April 26), Kanako Onishi, a part-time civic employee for Nara City, met the victim after he arrested her last year for stalking.

On around April 22, Onishi allegedly violated a previous warning by sending a letter to the officer, an assistant inspector in his 40s.

“I want to enter to your family register,” she wrote in using the word koseki. “I don’t want to live apart. I think I’m in love.”

On Monday, police accused Onishi of violating the Stalker Control Law. She admits to the allegations, police said.

“Marry me”

Onishi lives in Kyoto Prefecture. Last October, Nara police arrested her in another stalking case. The assistant inspector was in charge of the investigation.

Onishi then sent the assistant inspector three letters. “Marry me,” she wrote.

She was later arrested again for violating the same law and handed an order stay away from the assistant inspector.

The assistant inspector is married and never engaged in a relationship with Onishi, police said.

“I couldn’t rely on [the other police officers], so I relied on [the assistant inspector,” Onishi said.