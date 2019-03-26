Kyoto: Middle school girl found with marijuana, 2 tabs of Ecstasy

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have sent a middle school girl in Kyoto City to prosecutors over the alleged possession of marijuana and Ecstasy, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 25).

On March 1, the girl, 15, was found to be in possession of 7 grams of marijuana and two tablets of MDMA, or Ecstasy, at her residence in Fushimi Ward.

The girl told the Fushimi Police Station that she started buy drugs in January. “I bought [the drugs] from a person I got to know on the internet,” the girl was quoted. “I was troubled by my family and smoked to fall sleep.”

Earlier on the day of the discovery, the girl suddenly started acting violently. After her mother tipped off emergency services, she was transported to a hospital.

A subsequent analysis of the girl’s urine gave a positive result for marijuana. The girl’s mother then discovered the contraband during a search of her room.

Last October, police arrested a middle school boy in Yamashina Ward over the alleged possession of marijuana.