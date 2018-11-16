 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kyoto: Man stabs woman at supermarket

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 16, 2018

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police on Friday apprehended a man after he is believed to have stabbed a woman at a supermarket in Kyoto City’s Sakyo Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 16).

At just past 2:00 p.m., emergency services were alerted to an outlet of Izumiya about “a man with a knife” on the first floor. Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found the woman collapsed near a register with six stab wounds to the back and one to the back of her head.

The woman was transported to a hospital in a conscious state, police said.

After the incident, the man fled the scene. He later barricaded himself inside a nearby residence. Officers apprehended him a short time later.

