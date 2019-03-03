Kyoto: Man, 35, fatally stabs ex-wife in residence

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his former wife at the residence they share in Nantan City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 2).

In the early morning hours of March 2, Yuichi Kamata, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to slash his Miyuki Asada, 42, in several locations in the head inside the residence.

According to the Nantan Police Station, Kamata visited a police box after the incident at just past 4:00 a.m. “I killed a person,” he reportedly said. Asada was later confirmed dead that same day.

Kamata, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations. “I did it myself,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The couple divorced in January. However, they continued to live together in the same residence. There is no record of Asada having a filed a domestic violence complaint, police said.

Police are now investigating a motive for the crime.