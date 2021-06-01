Kumamoto: President of recycling firm nabbed for growing marijuana

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested the president of a recycling firm over the alleged possession and cultivation of marijuana in Yamaga City, reports Fuji News Network (May 31).

On Monday, police seized about 100 marijuana plants and up to 500 grams of dried marijuana (valued at 2.4 million yen) from a warehouse for a recycle company run by 56-year-old Shori Sato.

Police allege that Sato was cultivating the plants for the purpose of sale.

In addition to the plants, police seized growing equipment, including lighting.

Upon his arrest, Sato admitted to the allegations. However, he declined to reveal where he obtained the plants.

Police made the bust after receiving an anonymous tip last fall.

The dried marijuana seized were in the growing stage known as “buds,” which police said offer a high degree of hallucinogenic impact.