Kindergarten director, 78, accused of spitting on school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the 78-year-old director of a kindergarten for allegedly spitting on an elementary school girl in Koganei City, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 5).

At around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Yutaka Koike rode a bicycle towards the girl, 10, as she commuted home on foot with at least one female classmate. He then allegedly spit into her hair.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of assault, Koike admitted to the allegations. “The children were spread out on the road and in my way. I did it as a warning,” the suspect said.

After the incident, an officer on patrol apprehended Koike at the scene.

Since the end of September, police have received at least six reports of a man spitting on elementary school children in Koganei and Fuchu cities.

When questioned about those other incidents, Koike hinted at involvement, police said.



“I have no choice but to trust the director”

According to Fuji News Network, Koike was appointed director of the kindergarten 27 years ago. The institution is located in Fuchu.

“I have no choice but to trust the director,” a representative of the

kindergarten told the network. “In considering the children, I have nothing else to say.”

A player of the piano, Koike also teaches music to children at the Koganei Music Academy. Neighboring residents often saw him singing while riding a bicycle near the scene of the crime.