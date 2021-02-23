Kanagawa: Woman, 27, stabs husband in Isehara

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman over the alleged stabbing of her husband in Isehara City, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 22).

At just past 4:00 a.m. on Monday, Erina Hayashi allegedly used a knife to stab her husband, 38, in the abdomen at their residence.

“I’ve been stabbed,” the suspect’s husband said over the telephone in alerting emergency services to the scene.

The man was transported to a hospital with the knife still protruding from his body. His condition is not considered life-threatening, the Isehara Police Station said.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Hayashi said, “I didn’t mean to stab [him] in the abdomen. I intended to slash his leg, but I wound up stabbing him in the abdomen.”

Prior to the incident, the suspect got into a dispute with her husband, during which time he choked her with his hands. The incident took place after she retrieved the knife from the kitchen, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.