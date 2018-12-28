Kanagawa: Police seize 120 marijuana plants from Yokosuka residence

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man after more than 120 marijuana plants were found in a residence in Yokosuka City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 27).

At around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers entered the two-floor residence rented by Daisuke Furuya and seized 124 plants from rooms on both floors.

Furuya, who has been accused of cultivation of marijuana for the money-making purposes, partially denies the allegations. “I rented the residence and raised the plants, but making money was not my intention,” the suspect was quoted by Tobe Police Station.

During the raid, police found pump and pipe equipment and special lighting used in the cultivation of the plants.

Furuya lives alone in the residence. Yet a recent electrical bill totaled 60,000 yen, police said.