Kanagawa: Man takes gun from officer, fires one round; no injuries

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested a man after he took a pistol from an officer in Yokohama on Friday and fired one round, reports NHK (Apr. 12).

At around 11:30 a.m., the officer responded to a report about a traffic-related problem in a residential area of Isogo Ward. Upon arrival, the man snatched the officer’s pistol and shot one bullet in an unspecified direction.

There were no injuries in the incident. The man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was apprehended at the scene on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a pubic servant.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.