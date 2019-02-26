Kanagawa: Man, 29, poisoned cats due to ‘job stress’

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have sent a 29-year-old man living in Sagamihara City last year to prosecutors over the alleged poisoning of a number of cats last year, reports NHK (Feb. 25).

In November, the man, of no known occupation, allegedly provided food containing agricultural chemicals to three cats later found dead in the riverbed of the Sagami River.

The man, who has been accused of violating the Law of Humane Treatment and Management of Animals, admits to the allegations. “In addition to job stress, I did it due to a dislike of cats that began a while ago,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police launched an investigation after finding an online message that read, “I killed a cat with poisoned food.” An examination of the computer and smartphone of the suspect revealed images of dead cats, police said.

A total of five cats were found dead in the same area that November. The food fed to the cats contained methomyl, which is an insecticide, police said.