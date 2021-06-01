 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kagoshima woman has ‘no memory’ of putting corpse of infant in bag after birth

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 1, 2021

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly leaving the corpse of her newborn boy at her residence in Kagoshima City, reports Fuji News Network (May 26).

On May 9, Miyuki Kawabata, of no known occupation, alerted emergency services. “About five days ago, I gave birth and home but the child died,” she said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence in the Kamoike area found the child inside a plastic bag. The body, which showed no signs of external wounds, had the umbilical cord still attached, police said.

Miyuki Kawabata (Twitter)

Kawabata stayed at a hospital after giving birth. Upon her release on May 26, police accused her of abandoning a corpse.

“Abandoning the corpse was not my intention,” she said in denying the allegations. “After giving birth, I have no memory.”

Police sent Kawabata to prosecutors on May 27.

