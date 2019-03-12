Kagawa: Woman, 36, fatally strangles mother with electrical cord

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly strangling her mother to death at their residence in Takamatsu City on Monday, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 2).

At around 4:00 p.m., Chiho Nishida, of no known occupation, allegedly used an electrical cord to fatally strangle her mother, 66-year-old Etsuko.

About seven hours later, Nishida telephoned her older sister, who lives outside the prefecture, to report that she and their mother had gotten into a fight. Her sister then alerted emergency services.

Nishida shared the residence with her mother. Police arrested her on suspicion of murder early on Tuesday.

During questioning by police, the suspect admitted to strangling her mother but denied “having an intent to kill,” police said.