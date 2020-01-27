Idols appear at Yokohama festival to eradicate crime

KANAGAWA (TR) – Several idol groups appeared at a crime-eradication event held last week in Yokohama City, reports TBS News (Jan. 25).

On January 24, members of eight idol units performed song and dance routines on stage at “Crime Prevention Festival 2020” at Kannai Hall in Chuo Ward. Each group also spoke about how to go about preventing one particular crime.

For the quartet Summer Rocket, they discussed bag-snatching incidents. Meanwhile, the Mini-Skirt Police warned against chikan, or persons who carry out molestations. Other crimes targeted at the event include fraud and phishing scams.

“We want to continue our efforts to convey information regarding security to as many people as possible,” a representative of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police said.

For its part, Kanagawa police is upping its use of social media to prevent crime. Police accounts are using hashtags to issue warnings, such as persons walking with headphones on are vulnerable to molesters.