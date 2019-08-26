Ibaraki: Stabbing leaves man dead, wife seriously hurt

IBARAKI (TR) – After an intruder fatally stabbed a 76-year-old man and injured his wife after their residence in the town of Yachiyo early Saturday, police have revealed that a suspicious person was spotted nearby before the incident emerged, reports TBS News (Aug. 26).

At around 3:15 a.m., Isao Osato and his wife, 73-year-old Yuko, were found collapsed and bleeding inside the residence by their 42-year-old son.

Isao, who suffered several wounds to the chest, was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead. Yuko is listed in serious condition after receiving a wound to the abdomen, police said.

The son, who lives nearby, visited the residence after hearing their dog barking. He found his father collapsed in the bedroom. Meanwhile, his mother was in the hallway.

Police retrieved a blood-stained knife from the residence that is believed to have been used in the crime. “That knife is not from the residence,” the son told police.

An examination of security camera footage by police showed a suspicious person in a hooded sweatshirt loitering about 200 meters from the residence at around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday.

About 90 minutes later, that same person was seen running in a direction away from the residence in footage taken from that same camera.

Police are seeking to question the person in the footage over possible involvement in the crime.