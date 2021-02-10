Ibaraki: Online exchanges lead police to marijuana operation

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police seized five marijuana plants from a residence in Tsuchiura City as a part of a bust of a cultivation operation, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 9).

On Monday, police found the plants and growing equipment, including a fan and a tent, inside the residence of Yusuke Nakamura, a 24-year-old company employee.

“I cultivated [the plants] to smoke myself,” Nakamura said in admitting to the allegations.

Police raided the residence after a cyber patrol division found online exchanges in which participants used such code words as “vegetable” and “grass” in referring to marijuana.

Police are continuing the investigation to learn whether Nakamura was actually selling marijuana.