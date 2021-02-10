 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ibaraki: Online exchanges lead police to marijuana operation

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 10, 2021

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police seized five marijuana plants from a residence in Tsuchiura City as a part of a bust of a cultivation operation, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 9).

On Monday, police found the plants and growing equipment, including a fan and a tent, inside the residence of Yusuke Nakamura, a 24-year-old company employee.

“I cultivated [the plants] to smoke myself,” Nakamura said in admitting to the allegations.

Police seized 5 marijuana plants from a residence in Tsuchiura City on Monday (Twitter)

Police raided the residence after a cyber patrol division found online exchanges in which participants used such code words as “vegetable” and “grass” in referring to marijuana.

Police are continuing the investigation to learn whether Nakamura was actually selling marijuana.

Published in Crime, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »