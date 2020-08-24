Hyogo: Teacher accused of planting spy cam in men’s bath

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo prefectural Police have arrested a 33-year-old male teacher for allegedly planting a hidden camera inside a changing area for men at a bath in Akashi City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 24).

At around 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, Daiki Takaoka allegedly placed the camera inside a locker in the men’s dressing room at the sento bath Tatsunoyu in order to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance on Monday, Takaoka admitted to the allegations. “My intention was to photograph young nude men,” the suspect was quoted by the Akashi Police Station.

Takaoka is a teacher at a public elementary school in Kobe City. After the suspect planted the camera, which was wrapped in a towel, a bather grew suspicious about the locker’s open door. The bather then found it inside.

When the suspect returned later to collect the camera, he attempted to flee. However, a bather and others apprehended him in the parking lot.

An examination of the footage on the camera showed nude bathers, police said.